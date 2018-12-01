close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Social Welfare Dept takes control of helpline for GBV victims

Peshawar

December 1, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has taken over the operation of the provincial ‘toll-free’ helpline for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors, victims and persons with disabilities from a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The helpline for the GBV victims, survivors and persons with disabilities was initiated by a foreign-funded NGO at the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, with the branded name of “Bolo” helpline in 2016.

The pilot phase targeted Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Swat and Abbottabad where women crisis centres of the provincial government are functioning. In addition, the mobile crisis unit was also established by the NGO, which would also be handed over to department.

During the pilot phase, the helpline received 619 complaints from Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Swat, Mansehra, Charsadda, Kohat, Haripur, Lower Dir, and Khyber tribal district. These included 407 complaints for seeking information, 92 for legal aid, 71 for psycho-socio counselling, 15 for medical aid, 21 for legal advice, two for shelter and 12 others, which were resolved through the provision of support.

