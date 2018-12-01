close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Two Lyari gang criminals killed in police ‘encounter’

National

SUKKUR: The Thatta police killed two alleged gangsters of the Lyari gang following an encounter in Dhabeji on Friday.The SSP Thatta, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar said the police chased two suspects riding a motorcycle who fired at the police as the former reached near them. Following the police retaliation, both the suspects Shahzoor and Aqeel were killed and the police recovered automatic weapons from their possession, the SSP said. The SSP Thatta claimed that the two were active members of the Lyari Gangwar and were wanted in 25 cases. He also claimed that the two were also suspected to have attacked and injured two policemen in Mominabad, Karachi and escaped to Thatta.

