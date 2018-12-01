Inclusion of youth in decision-making arenas to decrease extremism: moot

LAHORE: Greater inclusion of youth in all decision-making arenas will decrease extremism, radicalisation and violence, as it will provide young people a say in both their own futures and the future of the country, according to speakers at a conference organized here on Friday.

The event titled ‘Role of Youth in Promoting Peace and Tolerance in a Diverse Society’, organized at the Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Islamabad, was attended by a large number of students, youth, faculty and civil society members. Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi Director Baela Raza Jamil delivered the welcome address. IRI Director General Dr Zia ul Haq, former MNA Dr Samia Raheel Qazi and Dr Amjad Tufail spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the speakers called for greater inclusion of youth in local, national and international decision-making and peace and nation-building efforts to ward off the threat to stability and sustainable development caused by the radicalisation of the youth.

They said Pakistan was facing multiple political, ethnic, social, religious and sectarian conflicts. Peace and conflict resolution are vital preconditions for sustainable economic growth, democracy and development, they said, and sought adequate grooming of local youth to help them emerge as a sound source of development instead of a victim of technology induced exploitation.

They said extremism and terrorism has emerged as the most potent threat for the present day youth, adding that each and every country is in the process of developing or tightening its policy to counter the menace. They said the present day youth was much more conscious and mature hence can easily be taken on board in the process of national development.

The speakers said the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative of the government of Pakistan was the best tool to deal with the growing extremism and intolerance in the society and to encourage the youth towards positive and constructive activities, adding that the document is the best depiction of Quran, Sunnah and social principles of Islamic Shariah and that by applying these golden principles, the country can be turned into a citadel of peace and harmony. “We should adopt our lives according to the Islamic teachings and the Constitution of Pakistan and should launch a collective effort with mutual consensus to safeguard the nation, especially the youth, against divisiveness,” they asserted.

A separate event titled ‘Role of Women in Promoting Peace in the Light of Quran and Sunnah in a Diverse Society’ was hosted by the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) in collaboration with IRI, IIUI, SAVE Pakistan and Pigham-e-Pakistan. LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor delivered the welcome address. Former MNA and Member of Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Samia Raheel Qazi discussed the role of women in promoting peace in the light of Holy Quran and Sunnah. Former speaker of Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani threw light on the parliamentary response to promoting peace and empowering women. Psychologist Dr Fia Paracha and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Director Dr Baela Raza Jamil presented their viewpoint on the causes of radicalization in youth. School of Integrated Social Sciences, University of Lahore, Director Dr Rabia discussed the role of women in promoting peace by countering social and cultural taboos. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid dilated upon the impact of hormonal changes on behaviors.

In their addresses, the speakers maintained that the promotion and achievement of gender equality and women’s empowerment was a means for the elimination of extremism and terrorism, which glorify violence and aggression in the society. “With women being mothers, grandmothers, and other family members and often being the first teachers of children, can play a vital role in educating young people to value peace and not war. And who can be better at this than women who are natural nurturers, who are better disposed to find solutions through dialogue, are sensitive to human needs and rights?” they argued.