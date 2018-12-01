close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

LHC Multan bench acquits three death sentence convicts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday reversed the decision of a lower court and acquitted three accused for lack of evidence in a triple murder case registered with the Burewala police. The lower court had awarded death sentence and 10 years imprisonment each to Dilawar Abbas, Akhtar Ehsan and Shaukat Makki for killing Shahzad, Maqsood, M Iqbal and M Naveed over political rivalry in December 2008. The fourth accused, ex-MPA Dr Nazir alias Mithu Dogar was murdered by his rivals in 2009 when the triple murder case was under trial.

