close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 1, 2018

Body formed for site selection of media colony in Peshawar

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
December 1, 2018

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday constituted a seven-member committee for identification of site for media colony in the provincial capital.

Headed by Secretary Information Qaiser Alam Khan, the committee would look into the feasibility and identification of site for the media colony and further process of the demands along with allied modalities.

Director General Information and PR, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Ismail Khan, editor Dawn, Alamgir Khan, bureau chief 24 News channel, Muhammad Riaz, bureau chief daily Nawa-e-Waqat, and Arif Yousafzai, bureau chief, Ab-Tak News channel, would be the members of the committee, said an official communiqué.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story