Body formed for site selection of media colony in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday constituted a seven-member committee for identification of site for media colony in the provincial capital.

Headed by Secretary Information Qaiser Alam Khan, the committee would look into the feasibility and identification of site for the media colony and further process of the demands along with allied modalities.

Director General Information and PR, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Ismail Khan, editor Dawn, Alamgir Khan, bureau chief 24 News channel, Muhammad Riaz, bureau chief daily Nawa-e-Waqat, and Arif Yousafzai, bureau chief, Ab-Tak News channel, would be the members of the committee, said an official communiqué.