Ready army deters war, says COAS

SIALKOT: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the formation of Sialkot Corps during its winter collective training exercise on Friday. According to the ISPR, the COAS witnessed the final phase of the operational exercise by an Infantry Division. General Bajwa appreciated battle procedures and operational proficiency of the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said we cannot afford to ignore our preparations and readiness for conventional response despite our commitments in ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad. “Our experience of sub conventional operations is an add-on towards our combat worthiness,” he said.

The army chief said a professional army being well trained, equipped and practised deters war. The COAS said that he takes pride in leading an army which by the grace of Allah Almighty has served the nation successfully by combating terrorism and is prepared to respond to any conventional threat on borders for defence of the motherland.