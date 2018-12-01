No petrol without helmets

Rawalpindi: The motorcyclists without helmet will not be provided petrol at all the filling stations of Rawalpindi from today (Saturday).

The city district government, Rawalpindi has directed all petrol pumps to stop sale of fuel to motorcyclists without helmets from December 1, 2018.

The local management has provided warning banners to all petrol pumps on which without helmet motorcyclists have been warned of non-sale of fuel from December 1, 2018. The local management, Rawalpindi had given 13 days relaxation to motorcyclists to get petrol from petrol pumps without helmet till December 1, 2018. But, strict action will be taken against petrol pumps giving fuel to motorcyclists without helmet from December 1, 2018.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir said that they will not spare anybody at any cost now. Motorcyclists without helmets will not be provided fuel from Saturday. “We have sent strict directions to all petrol pumps in this regard,” he added. He said that if petrol pump owners failed to follow these directions, then strict action will be taken against them, he warned.

He said that last time we accepted public demands and provided them two weeks more to buy helmets. But, we will not spare violators at any cost now, he warned.

According to notification number 6354 and office letter number 805/GHC of city district government, Rawalpindi that petrol ban will be effective from December 1, 2018. The local management, Rawalpindi has issued a notification for stopping petrol sale to motorcyclists without helmets.