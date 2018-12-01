WB mission analyses Ease of Doing Business Initiative

Lahore: World Bank Fact-Finding Mission along with officials of Board of Investment visited Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) head office on Friday to analyse the Ease of Doing Business Initiative.

The World Bank mission comprising Mr Nicolas Arelt, Mr Sergio Ariel and Miss Sagita Mucao along the officers from Programme Implementation Unit (PIU) of P& D Department and Board of Investment visited PLRA head office. According to a PLRA spokesperson, the mission discussed the procedures, time, cost and other aspects of doing business indicators. The visit was also aimed at developing long-term reform recommendations for improving the regulatory environment for businesses. The mission appreciated the measures taken by the PLRA to simply the process of property registration process and also expressed that it might be an example for the other countries to follow.