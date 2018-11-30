close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Zahid Gishkori
November 30, 2018

Fake accounts: Ask my father about Zardari Group business, Bilawal tells JIT

Top Story

Zahid Gishkori
November 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's legal team has told the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that he was not aware of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd. dealings.

In his written reply sent to the Fake Accounts JIT through his lawyer, Bilawal told investigators that his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari was looking all the business affairs.

“Bilawal claimed that it was true that he was one of directors of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd but he did not take part in its business. All affairs are being run by his father [Asif Ali Zardari] and the JIT should question him regarding fake accounts case,” officials familiar with the latest development about the multi-billion scam disclosed to Geo News on Thursday. Bilawal’s written reply was submitted by his legal team, headed by Farooq H. Naek.

The PPP chairman added, “he mostly remained abroad, became tax resident in 2016 in Pakistan so all affairs and business dealings like payments of water, food charges, rent, etc. were being dealt with by his father — so it is better option to question him.” Bilawal did not appear before the JIT on Wednesday and was represented by his lawyer Farooq H Naek, who is already representing Zardari and Faryal Talpur in fake Bank accounts scam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story