Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Sindh, Punjab, Army victorious in women hockey

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

LAHORE: Sindh teams, Punjab Colours and Army had easy wins in the 30th National Women Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab Colours didn’t have an easy sailing against their junior string Punjab Whites. The Whites put up a good fight against the strongest regional side of this event and only went down 0-2. Arzoo and Mahwish netted for the Colours. Sindh Colours also had to struggle to get past Balochistan. Asma scored the only goal of the match.

In a vital clash of pool B, Army faced Higher Education Commission. The HEC, who had upset Railways, put up a good show against their experienced opponents but Army were the deserving 2-0 winners with Mahjabeen and Fakhra scoring for them. In the last match of the day Sindh Whites, riding on Alisha’s brilliant first half hat- trick, had an easy 4-0 win over Islamabad. Mishal was the other goal getter.

