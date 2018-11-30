‘Bringing back looted money NAB’s priority’

LAHORE : National Accountability Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem on Thursday said that bringing back the looted money was among the NAB’s top priorities and all officers of the bureau were struggling for it. He stated this during an open court he held to listen to complaints of people. The open court was held in pursuance to the directives of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal. The open hearing attracted dozens of complainants mostly belonging to the frauds related to housing sector scams.