close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

‘Bringing back looted money NAB’s priority’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

LAHORE : National Accountability Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem on Thursday said that bringing back the looted money was among the NAB’s top priorities and all officers of the bureau were struggling for it. He stated this during an open court he held to listen to complaints of people. The open court was held in pursuance to the directives of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal. The open hearing attracted dozens of complainants mostly belonging to the frauds related to housing sector scams.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore