PTI succeeded in saving country from bankruptcy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had started taking initiatives and succeeded in saving the country from being bankrupt.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government had inherited economic challenges, but it faced the same head-on and took measures to improve the life of common man.

Citing the example of Malaysian leader Mahatir Muhammad, who had made his country an economic power, he said like him (Mahatir), Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The PTI government since inception had been taking steps for the people's welfare.

To a question, he said the relationship between Imran Khan and Narendra Modi were not important but the ties among the countries held significance in the comity of nations. India had become isolated internationally due to its policies, he added.

To another question, he said opening of Kartarpur corridor was made under a strategic review. Likewise, Pakistan had improved its ties with Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and Afghanistan under the same review, he added.