100-day plan didn’t mean immediate change, says president

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said on Wednesday that 100-day plan did not mean immediate change. He hailed the government’s performance and achievements in its first 100 days and gave 9 marks out of 10.

The president expressed these views during an interview with a private news channel. Expressing disappointment at negative response by India over Pakistan’s peace efforts, President Arif Alvi said that India had always sabotaged dialogues and friendship efforts made by Pakistan. He said he did not observe any change in India’s arrogant attitude for the last 25 years and added that New Delhi was even not complying with the Simla Agreement.

To a query, the president said that India could be involved in attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and added that New Delhi had been creating unrest in Balochistan. Talking about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Alvi said that he wanted Jadhav to be hanged through fair judicial trial. The president said that he would follow the government’s recommendation on Jadhav’s mercy plea, if the plea would be put before him.

President Alvi said that they were against ‘violent’ face of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).” He said that MQM was not acceptable to us [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] when its name was synonymous with terror. Recalling the past, the president said shots were fired at his residence for opposing the MQM in 2007 when he censured the party for its alleged role in the May 12 violence. “Now he will not be spared, as he has openly criticised MQM”, my relatives said to my wife after returning home, the president continued.

To a query in the interview with Waseem Badami about winning the elections from NA-250-Karachi in 2013 general polls, the president said it was tough to contest the election at that time due to the influence of MQM in the city. Alvi said becoming the President of Pakistan was a ‘surprise’ for him, the ultimate goal was to bring change in the county, adding “the change is coming in the country.”