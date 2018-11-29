CM visits Peshawar Central Prison

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited Peshawar Central Prison and inspected its various sections.

He met juvenile and woman prisoners and inquired about their problems. The prisoners apprised the chief minister of the non-availability of basic amenities. Mahmood Khan directed the jail administration to facilitate the prisoners in meeting their visitors. He directed the jail authorities to uphold human rights. He expressed dissatisfaction at the cleanliness condition in the jail.The chief minister was taken to the canteen, library, store rooms, waiting rooms and kitchen of the prison. He assured the prisoners that the government would provide legal assistance to the deserving and needy inmates.