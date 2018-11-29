Post-mortem reveals SP Dawar died of severe torture

PESHAWAR: The post-mortem report of the slain police officer Mohammad Tahir Khan Dawar revealed that he died of excessive torture during his captivity, a source said on Wednesday.

The source said the post-mortem report also disclosed there was no firearm injury on the body of former Superintendent of Police Rural, Peshawar Tahir Dawar. Tahir Dawar went missing in Islamabad where he had gone on a short leave on October 26. Later on November 14, his tortured body was recovered in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province near the border with Pakistan. His body was transported to Pakistan after three days and he was laid to rest in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The source said the post-mortem report mentioned that Tahir Dawar died a few days before his body was found. It added the body carried several torture marks. Tahir Dawar belonged to North Wazirstan and was recruited in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as assistant sub inspector in 1995. He was known as a brave police officer who had survived attacks on life, including suicide bombing.

He also served in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and was posted at the Peshawar airport. He was promoted as acting SP Rural Peshawar a couple of months before he went missing.