Dar’s assets reference: AC grants NAB last chance to file reply till Dec 5

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Wednesday gave last chance to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply on petition of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s wife regarding seizure of their residence. Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is facing charges of assets beyond known sources of income.



During the hearing Accountability Court judge asked NAB why they are not submitting reply on plea of Tabassum Ishaq Dar regarding seizure of their Gulberg residence.

To this NAB prosecutor general requested the court NAB needs more time to prepare answer on the petition of former finance minster. The court gave NAB the last chance to file reply and adjourned the hearing till December 5.

NAB has seized all the moveable and immoveable assets of former Finance Minister Dar including a house in Gulberg-III Lahore; three plots in Al-Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islamabad; a two-kanal plot in the Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad; and a few plots and vehicles.

The Accountability Court in October allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to sell off the assets of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar filed an appeal in the Accountability Court. In her petition, Dar’s wife stated that she is the sole owner of the house located in Lahore’s Gulberg area. She said that the house was purchased by Ishaq Dar on May 21, 1988 and since then the family has been residing in it. The house was orally gifted to her by husband on Feb 14, 1989 in lieu of her dowry amount (Haq Meher), so the house is not the property of Ishaq Dar and NAB report is incorrect and against the facts. “I will suffer loss if the house is seized by the officials”, claimed Dar’s wife.

In her petition, Dar’s wife also raised objections to freezing of a bank account linked to Hajvery Foundation. She requested court to allow her using funds from the frozen account.