President to inaugurate medical conference

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the 33rd biennial medical conference of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) today.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PMA’s organizing committee chairman Dr M Ashar Khan Jadoon and Dr Sher Shah Syed said the delegates would present scientific papers about their fields at the moot.

He said the two-day workshop would be organised on medical writing and research.

They said the PMA would organise a midwifery conference for the midwives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to highlight their importance in reducing maternal deaths.

“This will be a great opportunity for the midwives and their trainers,” said Jadoon.