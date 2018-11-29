close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 29, 2018

President to inaugurate medical conference

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 29, 2018

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the 33rd biennial medical conference of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) today.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PMA’s organizing committee chairman Dr M Ashar Khan Jadoon and Dr Sher Shah Syed said the delegates would present scientific papers about their fields at the moot.

He said the two-day workshop would be organised on medical writing and research.

They said the PMA would organise a midwifery conference for the midwives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to highlight their importance in reducing maternal deaths.

“This will be a great opportunity for the midwives and their trainers,” said Jadoon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar