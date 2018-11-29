AIOU postpones exams today

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its BA and Postgraduate exams, which were scheduled to be held today (November 29) all over the country, due to some unavoidable circumstances.

According to Controller of Exams, now these exams will take place on 11th January, 2019. There will be no change in timing and exams centres. Roll number slips issued earlier will be accepted for participation in the exams.