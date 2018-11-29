MCR crackdown on encroachments

Rawalpindi : During an anti-encroachment drive, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) demolished over 50 illegal shelters/shade of shops and plazas at College Road, Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road and Committee Chowk, on Wednesday.

The concerned authority also removed shops and kiosks constructed on footpaths along both sides of Murree Road.

On the occasion, a large number of shopkeepers gathered at Murree Road and strongly protested against the operation when the enforcement team of MCR started demolishing encroachments. A heavy contingent of police was also present all around to avoid any law and order situation.

MCR Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that operation against illegal encroachments will remain continue. The crackdown will be at a fast pace in coming days, till removal of all encroachments from all areas, he said. If anybody tried to create hurdles, strict action will be taken against them, he warned. He said that we are only following the directions of court.

It is worth mentioning that MCR has issued several notices to the owners for removal of illegal structures on the road and warned them of the strict action against them, but they ignored the warning and were operating their business from illegal structures.

According to information, illegal occupants have occupied government land of over Rs5 billion in the city, cantonment board and Potohar Town localities. Majority of offices of Islamabad Electric Supply Company and all public dispensaries in city owned by MCR were occupied by government departments for years in this regard.