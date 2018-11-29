Sindh govt to help hawkers

The Sindh government has said that it will play an active role in helping restore the economic activities of newspaper hawkers in Karachi whose stalls were demolished as part of the anti-encroachment campaign being carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

The announcement was made by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani as he met a delegation of the All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation, led by its Secretary General Tikka Khan, who had called on him at his office on Wednesday.

He said he would talk to the chief minister for the construction of a proper newspaper market in the province. The meeting also took into consideration the establishment of new book stalls across the city.

Ghani said that given the privileges provided to newspaper hawkers in Karachi and in the rest of Sindh, the facilities available to them were still not on a par with those offered to their counterparts in the other provinces.