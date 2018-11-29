close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Karachi to host ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Sports

KARACHI: Karachi will host the Group B matches of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 next week.

The event is being jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Group B has hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Group A consists of hosts Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India and Oman.

The Group A matches will be held in Colombo from December 7.

National Stadium and Southend Club Ground in Karachi will host Group B matches from December 6-9.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), foreign teams will arrive in Karachi on December 4 and practise on December 5 at National Stadium. Pakistan will begin their journey with a match against Hong Kong on December 6 at National Stadium.

On the same day Bangladesh will face the UAE at the Southend Club Ground.Two leading sides from each group will make it to the semi-finals, which will be held in Colombo on December 13.

The final will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium Colombo on December 15.

All the matches will begin at 9:30 am.

Group B fixtures:

Dec 6: Pakistan v Hong Kong (NSK), Bangladesh v UAE (Southend Club Ground, Karachi)

Dec 7: Pakistan v UAE (NSK), Bangladesh v Hong Kong (Southend Club Ground, Karachi)

Dec 9: Pakistan v Bangladesh (NSK), UAE v Hong Kong (Southend Club Ground, Karachi).

