PTA with Tunisia soon

LAHORE: Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Tunisia and Pakistan is in process and, hopefully, it will be signed during the first quarter of 2019, a diplomat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi said that PTA will be signed after finalisation of goods for trade between the two countries. Tunisia has a significant geographical territory, as it is near to African countries, European states and Arabian countries, he added. The ambassador said Tunisia has signed free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union. It is expected that in the near future Tunisia will be economic hub of African countries. Tunisia can be a gateway for Pakistani business community to the African countries.