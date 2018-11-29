close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
November 29, 2018

Justice Athar Minallah sworn in as IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday took oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC). President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

Judges, lawyers, federal ministers and parliamentarians attended the ceremony. Justice Athar Minallah has succeeded Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi, who retired on November 27 after serving as the IHC Chief Justice for seven years, 10 months and 23 days.

On November 1, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (SJC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had recommended Justice Minallah's appointment as the new Chief Justice of the IHC, which was approved by President Alvi on November 14.

