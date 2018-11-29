CJP takes notice of Aleema’s Dubai assets?

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said NAB should probe into the property of Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan. While, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan’s property in Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday appeared before the Accountability Court to attend the hearing of the Flagship Investment reference case. Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik resumed the hearing.

While having an informal chat with the media outside Accountability Court Nawaz Sharif said, “I am in agony but I am giving a political statement after a long time without wanting to do so."

Nawaz Sharif said that Aleema Khan, sister of PM Imran Khan, has no sources of income. How she had purchased property worth billions of rupees. What is the money trail of Aleema Khan’s property? The nation wants to know from where this money had come and who had given this money.

The former PM raised the question how Aleema Khan accumulated property worth billions of rupees in Dubai. Is it not an NRO?

Nawaz Sharif also raised question on the assets of PM Imran Khan and said: ‘What is the story of Dubai home? Imran Khan’s property details should also come before all.” He said that he had never done politics of abuses and allegations but now he was forced to ask the question how Aleema Khan had made property in Dubai, which was worth billions of rupees.

Talking about the NRO, Nawaz Sharif said that they could not even think about any NRO. They could stay in London and wouldn’t have returned to Pakistan if they had any NRO, he said.

The former premier further said that leaders who had served the country were in jail. He said that he was in immense distress as he, Shahbaz, Maryam and Safdar were in jails. “This reward was given to us in return for serving the country,” he added.

Talking about his tenure of government, the former PM said that they had strengthened the national economy and came into an emerging market. They manufactured JF-17 Thunder in collaboration with China, he maintained. He said during their regime, the prices of flour, pulses, ghee, fertilisers and other items were low, while the farmer was prosperous, adding the present situation is before all of us.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Arshad, Nawaz Sharif said that his father had imported first American Chevrolet and Sporting Car. Sharif added that the witnesses, who used the equipment of Ittefaq Foundries, are also ready to appear before the court.

The Accountability Court has given a questionnaire to former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Reference and ordered the NAB prosecutor to present their arguments in the Al-Azizia reference.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s property in Dubai, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday. The chief justice, who is currently in London raising funds for building dams in Pakistan, was informally speaking to journalists when they drew his attention to the matter of Aleema Khan’s properties abroad. Confidential sources told Geo News that the chief justice later contacted the apex court officials and asked them to fix a date for the hearing of this case.

This month, Aleema Khan deposited half of the total cost of her previously undeclared Dubai property with tax authorities as penalty.

Aleema paid 25 per cent of the total estimated amount of her luxurious flat, "The Lofts East-1406", in taxes and 25 percent fine charges, officials had said. The prime minister's sister was slapped with a double penalty (taxes and fine) because she did not disclose the said property worth around Rs74 million.