President invites India to negotiation table

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi Tuesday invited India to the negotiating table, instead of staying away on one pretext or the other and said that Pakistan has strong desire that all the international issues should be resolved peacefully.

The president said the decades of conflict had proved that it was not a solution to the Kashmir issue and called upon the world to acknowledge Kashmiris’ struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination which could not be suppressed by use of force.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) at Expo Centre, the president said IDEAS 2018 itself was a manifestation of the fact that the weapons would always be used for the deterrence purpose that guaranteed peace.

He said they had gathered here to give a clear message that Pakistan was a peaceful country and that its efforts for development of arms were for the peaceful purposes.

He said they had to maintain minimum deterrence for the defence of the country and referred to the slogan of IDEAS 2018, ‘Arms for Peace.’

The president pointed out that the world security paradigm was changing and it was required to move beyond the weapons and enter into new zone of security which included food security, economic stability, peace and harmony. He expressed that Pakistan offered immense sacrifices for the world peace by fighting against terrorism and stressed that now it was the time to work for peace, security, stability and prosperity of the nation.

The president said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were major barrier against terrorism and it had vast experience in fighting against terrorism which showed country’s commitment towards international peace and security. He lamented that the world had forgotten Pakistan’s contribution for ensuring international peace and stability.

On top of it, he said they had been hosting millions of refugees for decades, which proved to be a heavy burden on the economy and social fabric.

He said that the present government was striving hard to provide social security as guaranteed by the Constitution and that it had to ensure that the benefits reach to the grassroots level. The president further said that arms and ammunition industry had taken quantum jump through cyber technology and artificial intelligence and that IDEAS 2018 provided the platform for innovation in it.

He also appreciated the institutions of the country for equally focusing on the cyber security, stressing upon the concerted efforts for promotion of research in the field of artificial intelligence which was need of the hour. "This will give us quantum jump required for progress and development in all spheres," he added.

Drawing attention of the guests towards the business friendly environment being offered in the country, he said conflict-free environment was pre-requisite for peace and stability. He said Pakistan was located at the crossroads of the region with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) emerging as a strong and lasting reality. He also drew the attention of all foreign delegates towards unmatched beauty of Pakistan’s northern areas and asked them to visit this earthly heaven. He said Pakistan would progress by virtue of its investment friendly policies. The president also expressed his satisfaction that Pakistan was fast gaining self-reliance in wide range of defence equipment.

Earlier, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood welcomed the president along with other foreign and national dignitaries attending the inaugural ceremony. Minister for Defence Production Zubiada Jalal, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar were among several prominent individuals present on the occasion.