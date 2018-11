Abid in Federal Cup quarters

ISLAMABAD: Abid Ali Akbar made the best use of the newly laid synthetic courts at the DA PTF Complex by surprising second seed Mohammad Abid on his way to quarterfinals of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships.

In Tuesday’s pre quarter-finals, Abid Ali Akbar gave no clue to his opponent beating him in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Known for his uncanny ability to play tough game at artificial courts, Abid Ali Akbar was seen dominating the quarter-finals from the start.

Results: (Pre-quarterfinal men’s singles): Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Ch. 6-0, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Subhan Bin Salik 7-5, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Abbas Khan 6-3, 6-4; M Shoaib bt Shahid Afridi 6-2, 6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Barkatullah 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1; Shamael Ch. bt M.Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-7(6) 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza bt Asad Ullah 6-3, 6-2; Abid Ali Akber bt M Abid 6-2, 6-3.

Pre-quarterfinals boys under-18 singles: M Shoaib bt Semizeb Khan 7-5, 7-5; Osma Khan bt M Zaryab 6-4, 6-3; Aqib Umer bt M.Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-4; Ahmed Asjad bt Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 7-5; Moosa Ch bt Parbhat Kumar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Abdullah Adnan bt Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-1; Uzair Khan bt Kamran Khan 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Ahmed Kamil bt Zalan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Boys’ under-14 singles: Semi Zeb bt Hamza Jawad 5-4(3), 4-0; Ahmed Nael bt Haseeb Ullah 5-4(4), 5-4(6); Shahsawar Khan bt Ahmed Ali 4-0, 4-0; M.Huzaifa bt Faizan Fayyaz 4-0, 5-3; Uzair Khan bt Kamran Khan 4-0, 5-4(3); Huzaima Rehman bt Bilal Asim 2-4, 4-1, 4-1; Azan Shahid bt Hamidullah 1-4, 5-3, 4-2; Shakeel Tahir bt Abdullah Hanan Khan 4-2, 4-2; Kashan Umer bt M Zaryab 4-2, 4-2; Ihtesham Arif bt Azan Sajid 4-0, 4-0; M.Talha Khan bt Haider Ali 4-0, 4-0; Hassan Ali bt Saeed Suleman 4-0 4-1; Hamza Roman bt M Aasim 4-0, 4-0; Husnain Ali bt M.Omer 4-1, 4-1; Omer Masood bt Ali Zain 4-0, 4-2, Hamid Israr bt Yahya Musa Launi 4-0, 4-1.