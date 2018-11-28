Medical examination: Shahbaz should be kept in open, advise doctors

ISLAMABAD: The doctors on Tuesday recommended that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the NAB custody, be kept in an open and clean space as his chest and kidneys have been affected according to his medical report.

The medical report dated November 25 from a laboratory in Islamabad states: "Few sub-centimeter mediastinal lymph nodes are seen. One of the more prominent right lower paratracheal lymph node measures 8.00mm in short axis," reported the Geo News.

"Both the kidneys show lobulated contours. There is a tiny hypodense area at the lower pole of the left kidney with internal fat attenuation, suggesting benign etiology likely angiomyolipoma," it added. In the light of the report, doctors recommended that Shahbaz be kept in an open and clean space which receives sunlight and fresh air.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PML-N president was flown to Lahore after his medical examination was completed and the doctors permitted him to travel and the NAB team flew with him. The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly underwent a medical examination at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) under the watch of the NAB officials.