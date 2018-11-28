close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 28, 2018

APNS rejects govt ads policy

Top Story

November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

RAWALPINDI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has rejected new policy of federal government for advertisements.

An emergency meeting of APNS Regional Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held which was chaired by its committee Chairman Syed Haroon Shah. The meeting reviewed federal government’s new policy for advertisement and its impacts on media, particularly on regional newspapers. The participants of the meeting unanimously rejected new policy and agreed to resist its implementation, says a press release.

They said that newspapers and magazines do not accept such one-sided and cruel decisions at all costs. It was decided in the meeting that Regional Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would chalk out future strategy under the direction of central leadership of APNS.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story