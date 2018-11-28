APNS rejects govt ads policy

RAWALPINDI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has rejected new policy of federal government for advertisements.

An emergency meeting of APNS Regional Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held which was chaired by its committee Chairman Syed Haroon Shah. The meeting reviewed federal government’s new policy for advertisement and its impacts on media, particularly on regional newspapers. The participants of the meeting unanimously rejected new policy and agreed to resist its implementation, says a press release.

They said that newspapers and magazines do not accept such one-sided and cruel decisions at all costs. It was decided in the meeting that Regional Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would chalk out future strategy under the direction of central leadership of APNS.