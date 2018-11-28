Six suspects held in raids across city

The Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least six more suspects during ongoing targeted raids across the city.

According to a spokesperson for the force, raids were conducted in Nazimabad, Nabi Bux, Jackson, Federal B Area and Clifton. He said a suspect identified as Syed Masood alias Kala was arrested during a raid in Nazimabad. He was said be to be affiliated with the Muttahida Quami Movement-London and involved in various cases of target killings.

In another raid, the Rangers also arrested a suspected member of the Lyari gang war identified as Dad Muhammad alias Mama. The spokesperson said Dad Muhammad was associated with the Bilal Pappu group of the Lyari gang war.

Moreover, four more suspects, Jamal Hussain alias Hussain alias Gilla, Abdul Aziz alias Haqla, Nisar alias Dilshad and Farhan Ali alias Dodo, were arrested in a series of raids conducted in Jackson, Federal B Area and Clifton.

They were said to be involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies. Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the possession of the suspects and they were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.