Pragmatic steps underway to provide gas facility to all: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed has said pragmatic arrangements are being made for provision of gas facility in various parts of the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said gas will be provided in Gul Jabba village after two weeks, while gas supply will start in Kanju, Ali Grama, Hazara and Kabal after six weeks on issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) from the KP government.

The minister was presiding over a high-level briefing session regarding provision of gas to developing areas of KP at the Ministry of Communications. Senior officers from the Ministry of Communications, Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Amjad Latif and senior officers participated attended the briefing.

“Our endeavour is to provide gas facility to all the people keeping aside the political considerations and to this effect, the federal and provincial governments will extend all cooperation,” Murad Saeed said.

He said that in order to ensure transparent use of public money, coordination among relevant departments is imperative. He further said that work on laying various lines related to infrastructure need to be completed prior to construction of roads to eliminate chances of digging roads time and again. He expected that all the resources will be utilised in the best possible way to meet the set targets. He informed that survey for provision of gas from Kabal to Tall and Qalagy areas will be completed in 10 days. Murad Saeed assured provision of required funds for providing gas facility to the people at large.