Pakistan students score 3rd positions in ICT competition

Islamabad: The top 6 students selected from Pakistan to participate in the Huawei ICT Competition 2018 Middle East International Finals which is being held in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Students and teachers from 13 Middle East Countries attended the opening ceremony at Huawei where the Director of Global Training and Certification Mr. Bradd Feng congratulated all attending teams to be winners and wished the students best of luck. The students took part in the 8 hours Final Exam on 24th November while Huawei arranged workshop and headquarter tour for the teacher Mentors.

The Award ceremony held on 25th November in Huawei HQ office was attended by distinguished Huawei leader, Ambassadors and representatives of 13 Middle East Countries. On the occasion the Counsel General of Pakistan in Guangzhou Dr Diyar Khan addressed the students and congratulated them for their achievement. He wished them best of luck for their future careers.

These top 6 students Team B from Pakistan included Muhammad Saim (University of Engineering and Technology Lahore), Shehwar Younis (University of Engineering and Technology Lahore), Muhammad Umar (Pak-AIMS University) were awarded outstanding performers. While team A from Pakistan comprising of Zohaib Anwar (Virtual University), Asim Fareed (Virtual University) and Jawaria Abbas (Lahore Leads University) scored 3rd position out of the 13 participating teams; each team was mentored by one Huawei HCIE expert, from the excellent awarded Huawei Academy University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and Learning Partner Corvit.

Huawei ICT team, Pakistan departed from Lahore, highly motivated and focused for the International Finals, after passing different phases of the National competition. Zohaib Anwar, member of the third position holding team described his experience to be an excellent journey connecting him with the latest ICT technology, glorifying his vision and creating opportunities for his future career.

Huawei in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Pakistan invited colleges and universities across Pakistan to participate in the ICT competition to promote the ICT industry technology certification, and develop the local ICT industry talent and ecosystem.

Huawei has also collaborated with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to launch the Huawei Authorized information and Network Academy (HAINA) program. This program provides opportunities to promote studies of advanced technologies through R&D and adopt Huawei’s globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model.

In 2018, the 3rd ICT competition aimed to motivate more students into registering for the competition and polish their ICT talent. Huawei focused on holding awareness seminars, workshops, preliminary rounds, HCNA Training, regional and national exams of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs.

The competition is part of Huawei’s long standing effort to have a positive impact on the community in the Pakistan. Huawei has already implemented a Seeds for the Future program to offer training and internships to promising students across the region.