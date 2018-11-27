New hospital to be completed on fast track

Islamabad: A delegation from Saudi Arabia led by Abdullah Al Shoebi called on Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani Monday to discuss the construction of a 200-bedded hospital in Islamabad with support of the Saudi government.

The Saudi mission appreciated the Minister for taking personal interest in expediting work on the project, for which premises has been secured and construction is set to begin soon. Aamer was briefed that the Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai will be established at a cost of Rs.2499.993 million on land measuring 13.07 acres. The project is located at the junction of Park Road and Lehtrar Road at Tramari Chowk. The Minister also proposed the construction of a helipad at the hospital.