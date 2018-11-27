PHC seals 18 quackery centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Monday sealed 18 quackery outlets. PHC teams along with district administration and police raided 95 treatment centres. They visited 46 centres in Lahore and 49 in Sheikhupura where respectively eight and 10 quacks’ businesses were sealed. Other businesses had been started at 32 quackery outlets.

In Lahore, Hussain Dental Clinic, Aslam Clinic, Zoom Medical Store and Dental Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Shafiq Aziz Free Burn Shifakhana, Rana Lab and X-Ray Centre, Butt Jarrah and Sabir Clinic were sealed.

orientation: Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised an orientation ceremony in the honour of newly-admitted students admitted in BBA and MBA Programmes for the intake 2018, in the disciplines of Banking & Finance and Insurance & Risk Management.

Principal, HCBF, Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. In his address, Dr Mubbsher advised the students to make maximum utilisation of their time and college.

conference: A three-day provincial-level educational conference of Schools Education Department at Quaid-e-Azam Academy of Educational Development (QAED) started here on Monday in which deputy district education officers and assistant education officers from across the province are taking part. Different educational matters and departmental affairs including educational roadmap will be reviewed in detail.

The inaugural session was presided over by Provincial Minister Murad Raas while Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary Ghulam Farid, DG QAED Iqbal Hussain and others were also present.

Addressing the session, Murad said comprehensive strategy has been devised to identify future educational targets adding that promotion of education is the prime agenda of new Pakistan.

He asked the field officers to play an active role in the crusade of promoting education and added that PTI government is introducing positive changes through composite educational reforms.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded three PhD degrees to the scholars. Hafiz Muhammad Ayyaz Gull in the subject of History after approval of his thesis ‘A History of Emotions: Muslim Community in the Colonial Punjab (1849-1947)’, Robina Ashraf in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of her thesis ‘Experimental Investigations of Iron Oxide Based Nanostructures and their Correlation with Theory’ and Asma Ameen in the subject of Persian after approval of her thesis ‘Introduction and Critical Analysis of Punjab Love Stories in Persian Language (Sohni Wa-Mohinwal and Mirza Wa-Sahiba)’.

Egyptian delegation: A delegation of teachers and students from the Urdu Department of Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt Monday visited the Government College University, Lahore. Meanwhile, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the great poet of Islam had given concept and idea of an independent Muslim state in 1930 at Allahabad.

This was stated by Riaz Ahmed Ch Secretary/Director Bazm-e-Iqbal while talking to a ten-member delegation of female teachers and students of Urdu department of Jamia Al-Azhar, Cairo, Egypt during their visit to Bazm-e-Iqbal, Lahore.