‘Kartarpur border opening wins Sikh hearts’

LAHORE: We were deliberately stopped from joining Pakistan through a conspiracy and the love we get in Pakistan is unprecedented. The present government has won our hearts by opening the Kartarpur border.

These were the heart-touching and honest views of Sardar Joga Singh from USA, Sardar Jatindar Singh from UK, Sardar Otaar Singh, Kaliyan Singh Kaliyan and other Sikh guests from various parts of the world and Pakistan at a special seminar held in connection with the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and titled “Tere Bhany Sarbat Da Bhala”, at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC), Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. The distinguished guests were visibly pleased to be in Pakistan, especially in Lahore, which is a historical place for the Sikh community after Golden Temple and Nankana Sahib. They said they were overjoyed with the love, care, hospitality and warmth of the people of Pakistan and the unprecedented love they would receive here. They were very grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa for opening up the Kartarpur Border for the Sikh community and termed it a step which has won millions of Sikh hearts all over the world. They said that Baba Guru Nanak emphasised on love and friendship for humanity, his basic teachings revolved around “Tauheed and Humanity”. They said that “Guru Garanth,” the sacred book of the Sikh community, contains verses from Muslim Sufis. They added that the bond of language brings people closer. Director General PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Akram Sheikh, Anwer Chandio and others also spoke on this occasion. Later, Madam Afshan vocalised the Sufi poetry. The seminar was conducted by Iqbal Qaiser.