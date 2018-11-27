Selfless public service prime agenda, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that selfless public service is the prime agenda of the PTI government.

“We don’t have any other plan except continuously serving the people with dedication. Apna Ghar Housing Project is a milestone initiative which will help to provide much-needed roof to the homeless, it will also create new job opportunities in the housing sector.”

Talking to MNAs from different districts of Punjab here Monday, the chief minister said the government is solving the problems of the hapless segments on priority basis. Regrettably, he said resources were allocated in the past for selected areas only but the PTI government has given particular attention to the development of deprived areas and people would be returned back their rights by developing the remote areas.

Assembly members are regularly consulted in development schemes and a close liaison should also be maintained by the assembly members with the people of their areas so as to timely solve their problems. Besides, talking to a youth delegation, the chief minister said that youths are the precious asset of the country adding that provision of educational facilities to them is imperative for national development.

For this purpose, the government is following a policy of improving the skills of youths by promoting co-curricular activities in the educational institutions. Similarly, work is also going on different skills development projects to provide best training facilities to youths about technical and vocational skills.

Youths will be provided employment opportunities by giving them market-based skills, he added. During the current fiscal year, three high-quality universities will be established in central, southern and northern parts of the province. A feasibility study is being conducted for the establishment of these universities, he concluded.

Those who called on the chief minister included Minister of State for Housing & Works Ghulam Shabbir Ali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA and Aasia Amjad MPA.

cricket: Pakistan Cricket Control Board Chairman Ehsan Mani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

On the occasion, they discussed different steps for the promotion of cricket in remote areas of the province. It was decided that trials will be held in southern Punjab and other remote areas to identify new talent and the selected players will be provided training in Multan. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that promotion of sports is imperative for healthy activities in the society. The all-out cooperation will be extended to conduct trials for the identification of new talent by the PCB, he said. Usman Buzdar said that youths of the remote areas have tremendous talent and therefore, trials should be continuously held to improve their abilities. The chief minister said that cooperation would be extended to PCB for holding PSL matches as it would help to promote soft image of the country. He said that Pakistanis love sports and sports-related activities will be encouraged in the new Pakistan. Ehsan Mani said that scope of youths’ trials would be extended to new areas and Pakistan Cricket Board would continue to play its role in the promotion of cricket.