Pakistan Veterans record fourth straight win in World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans won their fourth consecutive match in the World Cup when they defeated Sri Lanka by 32 runs at the Joe McAleer Oval Ground in Sydney.

Pakistan skipper Ghulam Ali won the toss and elected to bat. Pakistan managed only 178 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 45 overs. Amir Tousif, batting at No 10, was the highest scorer with 34 runs in which he hit two fours and one six. Sajid Ali scored 29 runs, Mazhar Hussain 27 runs and Dastagir Butt 23.

M Labrooy was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 26 runs in nine overs. S Fernando, D De Silva and R Ismail took two wickets each.Sri Lanka were bundled out in 42.1 overs for 146. S Fernando was the top scorer with 40 runs, which included three fours. S Rahim scored 22.

Off Spinner Imtiaz Ahmed took three wickets for 26 runs. Jaffer Qureshi, Shahid Anwar and Javed Hafeez took two wickets each. Amir Tousif was declared the man of the match. Pakistan are second with Australia at the top, England third and New Zealand fourth. Top four out of eight teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan need to win one match out of the remaining three to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan’ next match is against Australia on Wednesday (tomorrow).