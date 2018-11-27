CITY PULSE: The System of Objects

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Minaa Mohsin’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The System of Objects’ from November 27 to December 6. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

The Cubist Legend of Asia

The Clifton Art Gallery is hosting Mansur Rahi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Cubist Legend of Asia’ from November 28 to December 8. Call 021-35875827 for more information.

Jaza, Saza

Napa is hosting a play based on Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and titled ‘Jaza, Saza’ at 8pm from December 1 to December 10 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.