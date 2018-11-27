Quaid-i-Azam’s guard passes away at 92

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Raheem Baksh, who served as a guard to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, passed away in Sadiqabad on Monday at the age of 92. Baksh hailing from Sadiqabad had been unwell since a long time. His funeral prayers were attended by Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza among other noted personalities. Baksh was presented with a guard of honour by a police contingent and laid to rest in his native village of Chak 124.
