Quaid-i-Azam’s guard passes away at 92

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Raheem Baksh, who served as a guard to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, passed away in Sadiqabad on Monday at the age of 92. Baksh hailing from Sadiqabad had been unwell since a long time. His funeral prayers were attended by Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza among other noted personalities. Baksh was presented with a guard of honour by a police contingent and laid to rest in his native village of Chak 124.