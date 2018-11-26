Nandipur power project reference hearing today

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad would resume hearing of Nandipur Power Project reference against former premier Pervaiz Ashraf and former law minister Babar Awan today (Monday).

Earlier on October 24, the court had adjourned the hearing till November 26.

During the proceedings, the accountability court had accepted the plea of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking exemption from court appearance for a month.

Seven persons including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan are nominated as accused in the case. On August 8 this year, the Supreme Court had reopened Nandipur Power case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked the PML-N leader Kh Asif why you did not solve the problems during your tenure as federal minister. You had the authority and should have resolved the issues.

“I was separated from the case over the conflict of interests replied Asif. You were isolated but could have conducted the probe into the matter,” chief justice said.

Asif said a commission headed by Rehmat Ali Jaffery was formed. It directed to complete the work on Nandipur and Chichu Ki Malian. The commission had also fixed responsibilities. “You had filed a plea in 2011. Now seven years have passed. What has been left in the petition for hearing after all these years. You have made Wapda and Pepco respondents in the case, remarked SC.

Nandipur project has been completed and working for the past five years, Asif said.

“You gave the contract of Nadipur project to a Chinese company but according to rules you cannot do this, the chief justice maintained.

The project has not been allotted on contract. Its ownership belongs to the government, Asif answered.

A prominent personality has been mentioned in your petition in paragraph 11. You have accused him of delaying the project asked Justice Umer Ata Bandial. Yes it is right and the commission also approved this incident. The cost of the project increased due to the delay, the former minister told the court.