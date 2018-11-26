Kartarpur corridor: We’ve shown desire for peace, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Kartarpur border opening was history in the making.

The minister said through its conduct Pakistan had once again shown as to who stood for peace in South Asia and which force (was) not sincere.

“PM Imran Khan has clearly shown Pakistan stands for peace — Kartarpur bordering opening is history in the making, history will judge those who stood on wrong side,” he wrote in his twitter account.

Pakistan had floated the idea of opening this border, which according to the government, would mainly facilitate Sikh pilgrims who visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal close to the Indian border. India responded positively to the proposal.