Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Employees oppose change in status of PIMS

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Paramedical Staff Association of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has announced to oppose plans of the Federal Government to make PIMS an autonomous body and run it through a board of governors.

Referring to a recent meeting of task force on health, the general secretary of the association Saeedullah Khan Marwat said that any such decision to change status of PIMS and employees would not be acceptable. He said the paramedics were already passing through mental agony due to increasing rush of patients in the hospital. “Any injustice with them will create more problems for them,” he said.

It may be pointed out here that the Prime Minister's Task Force on Health is working on changing status of PIMS and Federal Government Services Hospital and turning them into autonomous institutions. The move is aimed at offering employees opt for autonomous body otherwise they might be sent to surplus pool. The Head of Departments of PIMS and paramedics while attending a recent meeting of task force at PIMS opposed the proposed plan.

