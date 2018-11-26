close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
'Mehfil-e-Milad'

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold the annual Mehfil-e-Milad for women here on November 27 as part of the celebrations of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Noted 'naat khwan' from Idara-e-Sarate Naat will recite 'hamd-o-naat' and 'darood-o-salam' at the event, while intellectuals and scholars will highlight the life and work of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with a special emphasis on his philosophy of love for humanity.

They will also shed light on the importance of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal, while the participants will pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the country. Women from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas will attend the event.

