Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold the annual Mehfil-e-Milad for women here on November 27 as part of the celebrations of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Noted ‘naat khwan’ from Idara-e-Sarate Naat will recite ‘hamd-o-naat’ and ‘darood-o-salam’ at the event, while intellectuals and scholars will highlight the life and work of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with a special emphasis on his philosophy of love for humanity.
They will also shed light on the importance of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal, while the participants will pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the country. Women from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas will attend the event.
