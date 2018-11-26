tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The much anticipated annual bazaar of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association was held at the Foreign Office and attended by hundreds of people - men women and children from all walks of life. The lawns at the back were used to set up a stage for multicultural performances and the ‘Parade of Nations,’ while the parking lot was utilized to set up stalls that had been set up by embassies; PWOWA (with items contributed from Pakistani missions abroad) and commercial entrepreneurs. Local cultural performances; a raffle with dozens of prizes, food of many flavours and musical performances added the requisite choices that make events such as this a huge success. The PFOWA ladies can be proud of their effort!
The venue wore a festive look with the fountains on; balloons and the colourful flags and banners of the embassies; ladies and gentlemen of the diplomatic corps in their national dresses. There was a general air of bonhomie and goodwill; diplomats of countries taking part in the event - mainly from the Asian; African and Arab countries and of-course, Turkey - posed happily for pictures and selfies; were patient and helpful as they looked after their stalls and answered questions. Food stalls had also been set up by some missions, so there was a wide variety of food to choose from both local and foreign cuisine - a real treat of gastronomy for those who pamper their taste buds!
