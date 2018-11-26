close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Call to develop Gilgit-Baltistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has stressed upon the government to take steps to remove the deprivations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Addressing a seminar under the aegis of the Gilgit Baltistan Progressive Youth at a local college, he demanded that the chief minister of the area be given powers. Besides, he said, the educational institutions, including medical colleges and engineering universities, should be established there. He called for increasing the quota of GB students in the educational institutions of Punjab. The JI secretary general said that with suitable steps, the area of Gilgit-Baltistan could greatly help promote tourism and earn heavy foreign exchange.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan