Call to develop Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has stressed upon the government to take steps to remove the deprivations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Addressing a seminar under the aegis of the Gilgit Baltistan Progressive Youth at a local college, he demanded that the chief minister of the area be given powers. Besides, he said, the educational institutions, including medical colleges and engineering universities, should be established there. He called for increasing the quota of GB students in the educational institutions of Punjab. The JI secretary general said that with suitable steps, the area of Gilgit-Baltistan could greatly help promote tourism and earn heavy foreign exchange.