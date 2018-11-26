close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
SNGPL to cut off supply to compressor users

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has initiated a campaign against users of gas compressors.

Every year in winter, excessive use of geyser and heater create a huge demand-supply gap. In this situation, some consumers use gas compressor which is not only a potential threat to their lives but also results in significant reduction of gas pressure in the neighbouring houses. To counter the situation, SNGPL has announced launching a campaign against the use of gas compressor; hence gas connection of consumers using compressor, will be disconnected for a period of three months.

The consumer will also have to pay reconnection charges and fine at the end of the three-month period for restoration of gas connection. SNGPL has also started advertising campaign to inform consumers about the campaign against use of compressors.

