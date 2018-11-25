Freshers welcomed at ‘white coat’ ceremony

FAISALABAD: The white coat ceremony was held at Faisalabad Medical University to welcome the 1st year students of MBBS classes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry was the guest of honour on the occasion. The event was held at auditorium of Faisalabad Medical University The new entrants and their parents participated in the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the VC said white coat was the dignity and honour of the medical profession and they should maintain this prestige. He also took an oath from the new comers of performing professional duties honestly and with commitment. Prof Dr Shehzad introduced the new comers.

Prof Dr Hooria Amir, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Prof Dr Khalid Amin, Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar, Prof Dr Hanif Nagra, Prof Dr Gulzar Rehman, Prof Dr GM Subhani, Dr Najaf Gill and other faculty members were also present.

18 power pilferers nabbed: The Fesco nabbed 18 power pilferers from various parts of its region during the last 24 hours.

Fesco spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here Saturday that the accused include Zulfiqar Ali of Johar Town Hajiabad, Mukhtar of Chak 99/GB, Babar Ali of Chak 266/RB, Liaqat Ali of Barana, Bilqees Begum and Manzoor Khan of Faizabad, Khizar Ali of Killanwala, Muhammad Musa and Muhammad Safdar of Mamonkanjan, Dr Ashfaq of Sadar Bazaar, Kaneez Bibi of Sargodha Road, Mazhar Abbas of Akrianwala, Muhammad Arslan of Satellite Town Jhang, Aun Haidar of Khewa, Parvaiz of Bhabra, Murad Khan of Shahpur, Mushtaq and Nazar Abbas of Bhagtanwala, etc.

The Fesco teams also removed electricity meters of the pilferers and issued them detection bills of 36,868 units.

A total fine of Rs 511,000 was imposed on the power pilferers besides submitting complaints to concerned police stations for registration of cases under the Electricity Act, he added.