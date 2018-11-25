Saifullah keen to hold Asian Tennis AGM in Islamabad next year

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, who took vote of confidence from the member units as President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Saturday, announced his desire to hold Asian Tennis Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Islamabad next year.

Salim Saifullah’s panel was the only one submitted papers for Saturday elections and as such were elected unopposed. Besides Salim Saifullah, Gul Rehman took over as the new secretary while Mohammad Khalil also retained his position as treasurer.

“I am leaving in a few days time to participate in November 20-December 2 Asian Tennis AGM to be held in Manila (Philippine). I plan to apply for the AGM that would Insha-Allah be scheduled to be held in November 2019 in Islamabad. We were to host the AGM in 2016 but due to proposed SAARC Summit we deferred our hosting rights,” Salim Saifullah said.

He also announced that second in command International Tennis Federation (ITF) Executive Director Lucca Sandill is due in Pakistan in January. “From his busy schedule he has intimated us that he would visit Pakistan in January 2019. His visit would help improve cordial relations with the world body.”

Counting on his successes during first four-years tenure in office Salim Saifullah said he with the cooperation of his team succeeded in bringing Davis Cup back to Pakistan. “Pakistan got its rights back and hosted tie after 12 years of absence. We have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties against Iran, Thailand, South Korea and Uzbekistan. More importantly instead of playing on neutral venues we are now playing the tie on home surface.”

The president PTF also boosted his role in bringing international Future and ITF Juniors events back to the country. “Every year more than 80 foreign players in Future and Juniors turn up to compete in international events. This is a big achievement as far as bringing international tennis back to the country.”

The election meeting on Saturday was attended by representatives of the affiliated units and the PTF Management. Senator Wasim Sajjad, and Senator S. Dilawar Abbas, Patrons of the PTF also attended the meeting.

After his election as President, Salim Saifullah Khan thanked the affiliated units for their support and reposing confidence in him and his team. He said that the vision/ way forward envisaged by him & his team had gained momentum and the team will continue to work with renewed enthusiasm for promotion of tennis in Pakistan. He further added that the construction of synthetic courts had upgraded the playing facilities at the complex, and would help attract greater tennis activities.