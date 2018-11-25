close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Daesh claims responsibility for Orakzai attack

Peshawar

AFP
November 25, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: Daesh Saturday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that ripped through a marketplace in Orakzai tribal district, as the death toll climbed to 33.

The blast happened during a regular Friday bazaar in Kalaya, a town in a Shiite-dominated area of Orakzai tribal district. In a statement posted on Amaq, the news site of the group, Daesh claimed "57 Shiites were killed and 75 were wounded" in the attack. However, on Saturday the top official for Orakzai district Khalid Iqbal told AFP that the death toll was 33, up from 31 on Friday. "Among the dead are three Hindu merchants," he added. Pakistan has officially denied existence of Daesh on its soil but the group has claimed responsibility for some of the deadly attacks in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar