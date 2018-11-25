Militant killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: The security forces killed a militant in Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Saturday.
They said the security forces noticed some suspicious movement at night and fired at it, killing a militant. The forces also seized a Kalashnikov and three magazines.
MIRANSHAH: The security forces killed a militant in Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Saturday.
They said the security forces noticed some suspicious movement at night and fired at it, killing a militant. The forces also seized a Kalashnikov and three magazines.
Comments