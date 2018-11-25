close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Militant killed

National

November 25, 2018

MIRANSHAH: The security forces killed a militant in Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Saturday.

They said the security forces noticed some suspicious movement at night and fired at it, killing a militant. The forces also seized a Kalashnikov and three magazines.

Latest News

