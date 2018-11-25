PTI Hindu MP for following state of Madina model

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarian from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) belonging to Hindu community Dr Ramesh Kumar has called upon all the political parties to work for making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state following the role model of the state of Madina established by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which was also the dream of the Founder of Pakistan.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the PTI lawmaker paid rich tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who demonstrated in the state of Madina, how to treat the non-Muslims and protect their rights.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also saying that Pakistan would be made an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the state of Madina and Misaq-e-Madina.

“We should follow the model of Misaq-e-Madina to address the issues being faced by the non-Muslims in the country,” he said. Kumar pointed out that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the Rehmatul Lil Aalameen (PBUH) for the whole humanity and left his golden teachings and principles which should be emulated in Pakistan.

He said in Hindu religion, it was Shari Ram Chandar whose teachings are aimed at working for the whole humanity.

The PTI parliamentarian recalled that during the recent two-day Seerat Conference on the eve of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), an Iraqi Professor talked about the protection of the rights of non-Muslims in Madina, Misaq-e-Madina and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “This lecture should be made public so the people could know the rights of the non-Muslims in an Islamic state,” he said.

Kumar also appreciated the Kartarpur crossing opening on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev terming it a gift for the Sikhs.

He said people will see more positive steps in the days to come. He pointed out that everybody could see as to how Indian cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu met the Pakistan’s army chief and things were taken forward and a positive reaction came from India.

Dr Kumar also paid tributes to sacrifice of two policemen who lost their lives while foiling terror attack on the Chinese consulate. “The two policemen sacrificed their lives to foil the enemy design which wanted to sabotage the friendly relations between Pakistan and China,” he said, adding the friendly ties could not be affected by such coward acts.

He said he also lives in an area where consulates of many countries in Karachi are located and he is witness to the fact that the law enforcement agencies are highly vigilant in providing protection to the foreign missions.